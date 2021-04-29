TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $85.38 on Thursday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

