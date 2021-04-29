TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $105.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Shares of TFII opened at $85.38 on Thursday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $85.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

