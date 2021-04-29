TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.86. 10,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $85.47.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

