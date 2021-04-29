TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.
Shares of TFI International stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.86. 10,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $85.47.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
