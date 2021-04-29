TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $105.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.
TFI International stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.