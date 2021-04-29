TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $105.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

TFI International stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

