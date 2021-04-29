TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $98.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

TFII traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.79. 487,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

