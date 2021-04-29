TFI International (TFII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFI International (TSE: TFII) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$115.00.

4/21/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$119.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00.

TSE TFII opened at C$104.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$105.82. The firm has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

