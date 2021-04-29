The AES (AES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The AES (NYSE:AES) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The AES to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AES opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

