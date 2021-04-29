The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.20. 22,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.