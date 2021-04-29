The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.54

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.54 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 97,772 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 7,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,100.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

