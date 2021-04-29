The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TBBK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 261,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

