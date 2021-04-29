The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. 124,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

