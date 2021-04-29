The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BPRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

