The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

