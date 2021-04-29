The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

