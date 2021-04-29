The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

