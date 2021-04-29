The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $233.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

NYSE BA traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.18. 361,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733,454. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.21. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

