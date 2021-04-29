The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.18

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 1296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

