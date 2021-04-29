The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.42% of The Cato worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Cato by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CATO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

