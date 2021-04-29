The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Sells $17,104,701.36 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCHW traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $71.71. 837,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

