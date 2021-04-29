The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 100,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 837,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,603. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

