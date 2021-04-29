The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,307,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,754,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

