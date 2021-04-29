The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 6,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 26,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

