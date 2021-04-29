The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.