The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Clorox in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

NYSE CLX opened at $185.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

