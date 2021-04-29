The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.07. 211,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,137,408. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.