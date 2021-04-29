The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Cooper Companies worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $414.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.44.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

