The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

