The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 103,300 shares.The stock last traded at $66.18 and had previously closed at $65.37.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 476,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
