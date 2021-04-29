The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 103,300 shares.The stock last traded at $66.18 and had previously closed at $65.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 476,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

