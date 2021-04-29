The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.77. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 68,722 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

