The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.68. 317,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,707. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,515. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

