The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.54-3.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,939 shares of company stock worth $2,548,515. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

