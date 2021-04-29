The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $355.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.61. 5,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $317.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.09 and a 200-day moving average of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.