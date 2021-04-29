The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $355.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.
EL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.61. 5,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $317.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.09 and a 200-day moving average of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.
In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.