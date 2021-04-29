The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $318.20 and last traded at $316.98, with a volume of 20257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.50.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
