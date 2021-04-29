The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $318.20 and last traded at $316.98, with a volume of 20257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

