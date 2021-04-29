The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.84

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 13797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,282 shares of company stock worth $13,591,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

