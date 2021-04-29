The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £172.50 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £172.50 ($225.37) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £152.41 ($199.12).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 455 ($5.94) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting £153.15 ($200.09). The stock had a trading volume of 159,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,347. The stock has a market cap of £26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is £145.09.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

