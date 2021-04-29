The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

NYSE GS opened at $348.11 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

