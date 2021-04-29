The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of GS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.68. 78,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.85 and its 200 day moving average is $278.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

