The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAIN opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

