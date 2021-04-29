The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HAIN opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.89.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.