The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE THG opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

