The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

