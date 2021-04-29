The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $164.17 and last traded at $163.96, with a volume of 5713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,426 shares of company stock worth $2,516,021. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.