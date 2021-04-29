The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

