The Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect The Joint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, analysts expect The Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The Joint has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $823.06 million, a PE ratio of 213.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

