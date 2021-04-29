The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.68

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 277360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

