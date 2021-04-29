The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 5,196,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

