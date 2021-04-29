The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.13

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 333496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $811.72 million, a P/E ratio of -69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $4,348,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

