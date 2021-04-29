The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $210.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Middleby traded as high as $186.14 and last traded at $183.17, with a volume of 1095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.