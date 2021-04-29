The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Update

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Monarch Cement stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The Monarch Cement has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

