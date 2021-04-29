The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of The National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSEC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The National Security Group has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

