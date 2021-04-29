The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.16 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $21,508,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $186.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.